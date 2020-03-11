Menu
Gympie Prep's preview
WATCH: Adorable sneak peak of region’s 500 preppies

Donna Jones
11th Mar 2020 3:03 PM
THE countdown is on to the top selling Gympie Times of the year, which will feature an adorable 20-page photographic keepsake for every Gympie region youngster who started their school journey this year.

My First Year hits the news stands inside The Gympie Times on Wednesday, March 25, but a week before that happens, as a special bonus for our digital subscribers, every single one of the photos taken of our 510 Preppies at 30 local schools will go live on our website in a special My First Year gallery.

Enjoy today's montage - it is a sneak peak we have put together and it is just lovely.

gympie preps gympie schools my first year 2020 school photos
Gympie Times

