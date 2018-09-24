Menu
UPDATE: Inskip sinkhole 'biggest one yet'

scott kovacevic
by
24th Sep 2018 12:38 PM | Updated: 12:38 PM
UPDATE 12.40pm: THE latest sinkhole to swallow up part of Inskip Point's beach line has been called the biggest one yet by a local business owner.

Rainbow Beach Helicopters' Glen Cruickshank has told the media that the hole, believed to be 7.5m deep, is larger than the one which swallowed 200m of beach in 2015.

"I'd have to say this is slightly bigger," he said.

He said the new whole had taken out beach and trees when it opened up in quite a definitive shape.

"It's a round hole, quite deep and big.

"It's quite circular too," he said.

EARLIER 10.30am: THE full extent of a 7.5m deep sinkhole which swallowed up the beach at Inskip Point has been captured by a Cooloola Coast business in some amazing photos.

Rainbow Beach Helicopters captured the images of the hole, which engulfed the popular tourist spot about 7am this morning.

 

It is unknown if anybody was on the beach at the time, which is expected to be a tourist hot spot over the next two weeks of school holidays.

cooloola coast double island point inskip inskip point rainbow beach
