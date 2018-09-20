WATCH: 5 powerful videos captured at Woolooga fire disaster

DESTRUCTION: Drone footage taken from Woolooga of the aftermath of the fire on Wednesday and Thursday.

DESTRUCTION: Drone footage taken from Woolooga of the aftermath of the fire on Wednesday and Thursday. Philippe Coquerand

IT'S been a busy couple of days for emergency services as crews battle a huge blaze in Woolooga.

So far it's destroyed more than 4700 acres of grazing land.

The Gympie Times were on the scene talking to Woolooga farmers about the devastating impact this bushfire has caused to the township.

Keep up to date with the latest fire update for Woolooga here.

RELATED:

GALLERY: Incredible images of Woolooga fire devastation

GALLERY: Powerful images as Woolooga is evacuated

Crews return to firestorm as volatile conditions threaten

VIDEOS:

1.

Aerial footage of devastating Woolooga fire: WATCH: Aerial footage from drone overlooking a property in Woolooga that lost a lot of grazing feed.

2.

Water bombers tackle Woolooga fire: THE Woolooga fire continues with two water bombers called in to contain the blaze.

3.

DISTRESSING VIDEO: Panicked cows flee into fire: Animals have been left with nowhere to go as the fire continues to ravage Woolooga.

4.

Firefighters continue battle for control at Woolooga: A large fire continues to burn within 2km of the town.

5.