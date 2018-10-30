Waste your own money on electric cars if you like, not mine

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

I READ lately about fast charging stations for battery cars.

Might be nice for folks who love idea to know a few disadvantages.

This image shows Tesla's Supercharger station, one of which is soon to be seen in Gympie. Tesla website

Haven't read anything different lately so for your information: Fast charging will screw your battery.

And your batteries in electric cars will at the most will last for 10 years (and that;s being generous).

Oh, I actually checked resale value of electric cars in Europe. Most folks won't buy them.

An electric fast charging station. Grant Edwards

So, if you have money to burn to make you feel better then good for you.

However, if my government is using my taxpayer money to pay for it, that does concern me and make me a wee bit cranky.

Cameron Cudahy,

Goomborian,

Where are we headed?

SOME of us are feeling life is getting out of control with old boundaries of behaviour dismissed as being irrelevant in today's society.

It seems there are no boundaries now. People can do as they like without any regard for other people. It is a "me me me" society with power and greed getting the highest rewards.

I have lived a long time now and I have seen and dealt with the downs of many people in our Gympie and district in a hands-on way, mostly as a trained volunteer and later as a paid worker in mental health and disabilities.

I feel disturbed when our police service try to do their job and the courts give out lenient or no sentences to those who spend their lives being a disturber of the peace or a criminal of the highest degree.

Why should the intending police have to consider they may be killed in their line of duty?

Who are the pen pushers who take powers away from police that put them in an unfair position when trying to deal with criminals?

Why are we hearing people "getting" off by declaring they have a sudden mental problem, an unhappy childhood, a lot of stress in their lives and so on? And where does that leave community people who are worried it has become a law fashion that is succeeding?

I recently went to the Police Remembrance Day at the local Anglican Church. It is unfair and disturbing that police can be killed doing their duty.

And where are we going with child abuse - sexual or otherwise - when the perpetrator has the cover of non- naming in case it may upset the victim?

Are we going to close off hotels and grog suppliers and get the "big boys” who are doing the drug trade? Are we going to stop sporting clubs and others having grog on the premises? Not likely. Are we going to have more domestic abuse when we bring in home delivery like a pizza shop.

I personally don't know the answers, but we better start thinking about our society in general and why we are so soft about conviction of offenders. We spend our time complaining about police and politicians when we community people can't toe the line ourselves.

Where are we headed?

Julia Lawrence O.A.M,

Gympie

Waste levy won't cost ratepayers

THE Palaszczuk Government made a clear commitment that the waste levy wouldn't cost Queenslanders more to put out their wheelie bin.

We want this to deliver real outcomes for regional Queensland without costing Queenslanders more.

This is why we are providing payments to councils in advance to deliver on that very commitment.

If Councils decide to increase rates, it will not be because of the waste levy, as the State Government is paying councils more than just the cost of disposing of their municipal waste.

This is an opportunity for regional Queensland to see growth in the recycling industry, delivering more jobs and local investment.

The waste levy will support the Local Government Association of Queensland's commitment to have zero waste to landfill by 2028.

Leeanne Enoch MP,

Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef

Minister for Science and Minister for the Arts