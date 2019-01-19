Waste water fee a Gympie gouge no other council charges

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Think carefully at election time

IF YOU read the article in The Gympie Times on December 22, 2018, you would be aware of our council's attempt to charge a fee of $6.50 for every report submitted to them by the service providers of our waste water treatment plants.

READ MORE: Businesses, resident united in anger at Gympie Regional Council

I am informed that no other council charges this fee.

Waste water treatment plants are considered an essential service by the tax department, hence they do not charge any GST on the service, yet Gympie Regional Council want you and I to pay a (tax) of $6.60.

Doug Logan

This is definitely an impost. They are claiming not to charge us, by charging the service people.

Who are they kidding?

Naturally it gets passed on to us.

This is just a blatant attempt to replace the $25 per annum charge they imposed on us in early 2017. Myself and two colleagues met with the Mayor and had it put off because of the fact that they were charging us for no service.

Gympie Regional Council Mayor Mick Curran Philippe Coquerand

Our supplier, OzziKleen, has informed me it works out to $117,000 per year for Gympie residents.

What about additional increases each following year?

I urge every one of you who will be hit, to give full and total support to your service company who is naturally fighting this charge.

The Gympie Times of November 28, 2018, exposed to us with facts and figures that our council have overspent on so many of their projects.

Gympie Council CEO Bernard Smith. Renee Albrecht

They are deep in the red. What kind of management do you call that? A good enough reason to overcharge you and I wherever they can.

Our council seems to forget that they are the employed, and we the ratepayers and voters are the employers.

Polling time is coming

Think seriously about voting for some replacements.

DOUG LOGAN,

PIE CREEK

EMAIL dndlogandog@gmail.com