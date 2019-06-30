Waste returned by Manila arrives in Canada

A ship carrying 69 containers of waste mislabelled as plastic recyclables has returned to Canada from the Philippines, closing a chapter on a dispute that started in 2013 and sparked a diplomatic furore between Ottawa and Manila.

The shipment was taken off the container ship Anna Maersk and arrived at GCT Deltaport in Delta, British Columbia, GCT said in a statement on Saturday.

Sarah Lusk, Metro Vancouver spokeswoman, said the waste would be sent to a Waste to Energy facility in Burnaby where it will be incinerated, but added that there was "uncertainty with respect to timing" and the facility may not receive the waste over the weekend.

The waste containers became part of a diplomatic dispute between Manila and Ottawa, as Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte threatened Canada with war and withdrew top diplomats after Canada missed a May 15 deadline to take back the waste.

The waste was shipped to the Philippines in 2013 and 2014, and mislabelled as recyclable plastics. Instead, it was filled with garbage including used nappies and newspapers. A Philippine court ruled in 2016 that it be returned.

Canada made arrangements in late May to accept the containers and said they hired Bollore Logistics Canada to safely bring them back as soon as possible.

Waste disposal has emerged as a topic of political dispute between Southeast Asian countries and the developed world, with Malaysia in May becoming the latest to demand nations such as Australia, the United States, Japan, France, Canada and Britain take back 3000 tonnes of plastic waste.

The government department Environment and Climate Change Canada told Reuters earlier this month the government was in talks with Malaysia to recover the plastic waste that originated from Canada.