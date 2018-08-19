Waste levy must be 'thrown in bin', MP says

THE State Government's impending waste levy has been rubbished by Member for Gympie Tony Perrett, who has called for it to be thrown in the bin before ratepayers are slugged.

Mr Perett said that the report by the Gympie Regional Council that local residents will face increased hikes in waste levies because of State Government legislation has let the cat of out of the bag.

"The Premier said that the waste tax, which will start in March next year and increase every year for the next five years, wouldn't impact Queenslanders,” Mr Perrett said.

READ MORE

"We now know that is clearly not the case.

"The council will be expected to pick up the tab, which means that fees and charges for waste services and rates will be impacted.

Member for Gympie Tony Perrett. Renee Albrecht

"The additional oncost to regular council fees will be felt by everyone including businesses, farmers, primary producers and anyone who has to dispose of waste.

Mr Perrett said every person would pay the price, with commercial kerbside collection costs rising by about $47 per year and gate fees soaring by up to 60 per cent.

"This is clearly not an environmental initiative because the Government expects that almost a third of the revenue raised will go back to Treasury coffers.

"It is a blatant money grab from the pockets of hard working taxpayers, residents, businesses and primary producers to plug holes in an overblown State Budget.

"The Deputy Premier (Jackie Trad) even admitted to The Gympie Times that the government expected a surplus, saying it would be spent on other State government services.

"Gympie residents take home the second lowest pay packet in the state, and the median household income of $967 compared to the state average of $1,402 means that they cannot keep coughing up for new taxes,” Mr Perrett said.