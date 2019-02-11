WASTE CRISIS: How much rubbish we made

Wide Bay created one of the highest amounts of recycled material across Queensland last financial year.

WIDE Bay created 20,847 tonnes of paper and packaging recycling last financial year, more than any other region outside of south east Queensland.

The numbers were revealed in a report detailing the state's rubbish production in 2017-2018.

Recycling has been a hot-button topic since China banned the import of the majority of Australia's recycling materials, sending the industry into crisis.

Wide Bay councils, which include those from Bundaberg to Cherbourg and south to Gympie, used and recycled 16,537 tonnes of paper and cardboard in the last financial year.

It also threw out 2152 tonnes of packaging glass like beer and wines bottles, which were sorted and recovered by local councils across the Wide Bay.

There were 948 tonnes of packaging plastic (like soft drink bottles and strawberry punnets) and 466 tonnes of steel cans.

Outside of the enormous amount of recycling produced in south east Queensland (250,714 tonnes to be exact), Wide Bay sent the most rubbish to be recovered through our yellow-lidded recycling bins.

There are more than 1.7 million yellow bins across Queensland, and households are increasingly using them for paper and packaging glass as the plight of our waste problem gains public attention.

But the region also produced the third-highest highest amount of waste either sent straight to landfill or incinerated.

A total 57.64% of Wide Bay's landfill came from at-home kerbside bins, accounting for a whopping 112,955 tonnes of rotting rubbish.

Commercial waste weighed in at 53,124 tonnes and made up 27.11% of Wide Bay's landfill.

Construction and demolition waste accounted for 15.25% of rubbish going to Wide Bay landfills and weighed 29,881 tonnes.

In terms of kerbside rubbish, only the Darling Downs-Maranoa region (114,250 tonnes) and Southeast Queensland (1,287,508 tonnes) sent more rubbish out through kerbside collection.

Thanks to a lack of recycling kerbside services in North and South Burnett councils, recyclable products from those councils were instead sent out with municipal solid waste.