Was this why he fled the scene?

Justice was not a good experience for some before Gympie Magistrates Court this week. John Weekes

Sprung with glassware

WHEN police intercepted the car Tara Leigh Michelle Thompson was driving on July 1, her male passenger fled the scene.

A search of the vehicle showed a possible reason why, according uncontested police submissions to Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Officers found drug lab glassware in the rear seat, a syringe, a small amount of methamphetamine and a glass pipe used for smoking the drug, the court was told.

Thompson also pleaded guilty to involvement in the theft of a fuel drum from another car on April 20 and to failing to appear in court to answer the charges on July 6.

The court was told she went along with the offence rather than annoy her acquaintance.

Magistrate Ross Woodford said he noted her lack of criminal history and the small amount of the drug and fined her a total of $1400.

No conviction was recorded.

Licence fail: - only three days to go and he lost it

DAVID Clarance Henricks only had three days to go before he could get his licence back after his disqualification ended.

But his decision to give two women a lift home from a party means how now will have to cope with a further disqualification, which will put him off the road for a mandatory minimum disqualification period of another two years.

He also has to pay a fine of $1000. Henricks , 37, of Carina, said the two girls were drunk and could not drive "and I offered to drive them home".

"Only three days out," magistrate Ross Woodford said.

"Yeah, I know," Henricks said.

The court was told police on patrol at 11.50pm on May 17 had seen Henricks's car driving slowly and intercepted him because of his manner of driving.

Police checks showed he had been disqualified from driving in Beenleigh Magistrates Court from November 20 last year to May 19.

'No more weed'

"I DON'T smoke weed anymore," a Neerdie man with a confessed drug problem told Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Darcy-James Prince, 30, pleaded guilty to possessing 59g of marijuana and a meth pipe on May 6.

The court was told police found it in his car after a single vehicle traffic crash in Bunya Rd, North Arm, near Eumundi.

"I've got a problem with drugs. My history is appalling," he said.

Magistrate Ross Woodford agreed and sentenced Prince to six months jail, suspended for 18 months.

Suicide threat a breach

A MAN who threatened suicide if his wife left him, was fined a total of $700 in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday after he pleaded guilty to both the August 20 breach and to failing on October 4 to provide identification details as required by police.

Police told the court the man, who cannot be named under domestic violence laws, had made the threat to kill himself in front of children.

His solicitor told the court the man accepted the police allegations.

The couple had been together for 18 years and had three children," the solicitor said.

"Both parties have received counselling," he said.

Magistrate Ross Woodford said he took into account that there was no physical violence involved, but ordered the conviction be recorded.

He fined the man $400 for breaching the Domestic Violence Order and $300 for failing to provide the identification details.

No contact provision broken

A MAN who breached a Domestic Violence Order's no contact provision on October 15 did so on closed circuit television, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Tuesday. The court was told the incident happened at a Bruce Highway petrol station in Gympie.

Other offences included drug and utensil possession and obstructing police.

Another DV breach occurred on October 12 in Brisbane, the court was told.

Magistrate Ross Woodford fined him a total of $2500.