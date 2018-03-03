Was this girl Gympie's first 'gold digger'?

A whim, designed for raising materials from mine shafts with horse power, in operation on a gold mine in Gympie, Queensland, in the 1870s.

A whim, designed for raising materials from mine shafts with horse power, in operation on a gold mine in Gympie, Queensland, in the 1870s. State Library Queensland

THE 1870s were different in a lot of ways from today, and yet still somewhat the same.

The Gympie goldfields were a diverse environment, attracting people from all walks of life and all nationalities.

It stands to reason, there would be some quirky characters among them.

In a report from January 1870 the following was recorded:

"During the past two or three days it has been rumoured that a lunatic has been roaming about naked on the north-east side of the river. We are aware that loud and unearthly yells have been heard during one or two nights in that direct and we can readily believe they are the utterances of a madman; but we mistake very much if the rumours we refer to are not grossly exaggerated. The police have endeavoured to capture the man but without success; he has suddenly disappeared."

A letter to the editor from 1873 from possibly Gympie's earliest "gold-digger", titled "A Candid Admission" raised several eyebrows and a great deal of consternation when the writer apparently admitted in her role as a barmaid, it was her duty to flirt with the miners of the area and, should she find a rich, older one, entice him to marry her.

"Well, I must only bide my time, and if I be all right, because you see he is getting pretty old now, so that I would not be so badly off as some others whose husbands may live as long as themselves," the person wrote.

The editor responded thusly:

"Our fair correspondent, in imparting her name, tells us to print her letter "if we can make it out, if not, to throw it in the basket". Now in the first place we believe that the writer is guilty of (im)personation; in the second, that the letter is an ingenious endeavour to insinuate a little piece of scandal into our correspondence columns. We have defeated this attempt by suppressing names, &c. It is to be hoped that some champion of the barmaids will run to the rescue and place their position in a more favourable light before the public. - Ed G.T."