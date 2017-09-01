Was there an earthquake at Widgee this morning?

SHAKE-UP: A map showing the historical earthquakes around Gympie from 1880, as recorded by Geoscience Australia.

THE doors of a heavy wardrobe "rattling like mad” at 2.30am this morning were a sure sign for Janet Ramslad that some kind of tremor had occurred at her Widgee home.

Mrs Ramslad, 84, who was woken in the night by the banging, also found her not-so-easily spooked sheep dog shaking with distress.

"It woke me up and I was scared like anything,” the Power St resident said.

Mrs Ramslad, who previously lived in quake-prone Bathurst in New South Wales, said the movement was very like the numerous tremors she had felt over the years.

Seismologist Mike Turnbull, who is based at Gin Gin, said while his equipment did not detect the movement on Friday morning, it was possible that a lower-magnitude quake could have occurred at Widgee without being picked up at his station.

"We are still having local earthquakes,” the Central Queensland Seismology Research Group leader said.

Last Saturday a magnitude three earthquake was detected 270km north east of Bundaberg, but the combination of moderate magnitude and being a lengthy distance from the main land meant it was not felt onshore.

"Earthquakes are still happening and they continue to happen, but most of the quakes will not be felt by anyone,” Mr Turnbull said.

The most recent and significant activity in the Gympie region was in August 2015 when a series of shocks occurred off Fraser Island of magnitudes 5.4, 5.3 and 5.1.

Mr Turnbull said the after shocks continued for six months, but mostly unfelt.

The scientist, who has real concerns of the lack of monitoring stations in Queensland, said measuring and recording the smaller tremors was highly important.

"It is important that we capture the low magnitude earth quakes because they are important scientific indicators as to where the big ones will occur,” he said.

He said the information is crucial in telling where fault lines are to "get a grip on what is active in south east Queensland”.

He said the movement in Widgee could also be explained by the collapse of an underground mine, which he said would feel like a tremor.

Mrs Ramslad said it was not the first time she had felt earth tremors in the area.

QUAKE HISTORY

November 28, 1978: 5.2 (magnitude) off Heron Island

October 30, 1984: 4.2 at Murgon

February 8, 1985: 4.9 off Fraser Island

October 31, 1987: 3.5 off Lady Elliot Island

November 25, 1993: 3.7 off Lady Elliot Island

May 29, 1997: 3.5 north-east of Bundaberg

September 18, 2001: 3.6 near Fraser Island

October 12, 2001: 4.0 north of Fraser Island

January 17, 2004: 4.4 south-east of Monto

January 5, 2005: 3.6 off the Sunshine Coast

December 4, 2012: 3.5 near Gayndah

February 16, 2015: 5.2 near near Eidsvold

February 16, 2015: 4.0 near Eidsvold

July 30, 2015: 5.4 east of Fraser Island

July 30, 2015: 3.9 east of Fraser Island

July 31, 2015: 3.6 east of Fraser Island

August 1, 2015: 5.3 east of Fraser Island

August 1, 2015: 5.1 east of Fraser Island

August 1, 2015: 5.4 east of Fraser Island

October 23, 2015: 4.0 east of Fraser Island

December 26, 2015: 3.8 off Fraser Island

August 14, 2016: 4.4 north-east of Bundaberg

October 26, 2016: 3.2 Near Eidsvold

October 26, 2016: 1.7 Near Eidsvold