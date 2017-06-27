Was the Mary Valley recovery scheme botched?

The Mary Valley is slowly recovering from the Traveston Crossing dam disaster, but this letter writer is not happy about some of the process.

I AM contacting you as a concerned resident of the Mary Valley... of the many botched schemes the Queensland government has deployed in hope of revitalising the area to its once humble community.

I do agree that the area is slowly moving forward from all the drama and devastation that it was dealt.

But I'm concerned for one specific reason. The Traveston Dam property releases that rolled out under the Mary Valley Economic Development Scheme, where potential buyers had to submit a registration of interest outlining their proposed business activities on their chosen property.

For example, the number of people you plan to employ, how your business will benefit the area and any details of capital expenditure you will implement to get your business started.

The process was, submitting a business plan and if accepted as the successful applicant, a flexible leasing term was agreed upon between yourself and the government organisation.

A two-year rollout of your proposed business plan then occurred and was to be evaluated at the end of this period to ensure the lease conditions were met.

The property was then purchased two years later for the agreed amount.

My concern is a specific property at Peacons Pocket Rd, Tuchekoi.

I expressed a registration of interest for this property in 2015, on the very first day this property was announced to be a part of the scheme.

We were told by the organisation handling the expressions of interest that this property was already "under negotiation".

How was that even possible at the time, due to it only being on the market for 48 hours and there was meant to be a 14-day application process to the public? I would have been registered within hours of it being publicly advertised.

At the time I rang as many applicable government departments I could find, that were involved in the sales, but to no avail. No reason was ever given.

So two years later, with no business development visually evident, the property is on the market for a considerable gain. My concern is that taxpayers subsidised this scheme, yet no end result seems evident.

My questions are:

How has the community benefited?

Where is the transparency on purchase prices etc? and

Who is overseeing these proposals to ensure contracts are adhered to?

I now question the integrity of the scheme and request a response from our current State Member.

Concerned Mary Valley resident,

Adam McGuire

Pollie pay rise

IT seems the reward for incompetence is a pay rise for our federal politicians. In the meantime the cost of living continues to spiral. This is putting a terrible strain on pensioners and others on fixed incomes.

While our living standards are plummeting Canberra can still find billions to give away in foreign aid and the number of our homeless increases daily.

Politicians should be subjected to an enterprise bargaining agreement as is the case with many government departments. Politicians shouldn't be eligible for a pay rise until they take courses to be better educated in the political profession. One course should be a must: anti-waste and duplication.

Jay Nauss,

Glen Aplin