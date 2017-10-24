26°
News

Was council given full brief before Widgee decision?

Councillor Bob Leitch (white shirt) at the Widgee meeting
Councillor Bob Leitch (white shirt) at the Widgee meeting Tom Daunt
by Letter to the Editor by Ken Warne

Letter to the Editor

I AM writing to express my disappointment in some of our local councillors re: the decision to close Widgee Engineering (relocation of this family business is not an option).

READ MORE: Widgee faces an uncertain future

In tough economic times where we have seen three local engineering businesses (that I am aware of) close down, here we have one that continued to grow and the council in their wisdom wishes to close it.

After spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on the Gympie Regional Council planning department's requirements for noise and environmental issues, the Planning Department has recommended that the councillors do not accept the development application (The Gympie Times, October 11, 2017).

Division six councillor Hilary Smerdon at the Widgee public meeting at the weekend.
Division six councillor Hilary Smerdon at the Widgee public meeting at the weekend. Tom Daunt

It was pleasing to see that two of the councillors that voted against Widgee Engineering had the guts to turn up at the community meeting held on Saturday.

It is my belief that the councillors were not given full details from the director of planning and hopefully these councillors have now a different view.

I hope common sense will prevail and that a cost free positive outcome can be achieved for Widgee Engineering in the very near future so they and their dedicated employees can get on with their lives.

A thank you to all who support Widgee Engineering especially the efforts of Cr Hilary Smerdon.　

Ken Warne,

Widgee

