Warren becomes first female president of Gympie Cats

AUSSIE RULES: Real estate agent Ann-Marie Warren has been elected the first female Gympie Cats president.

Warren was voted to lead the club at the annual general meeting last month.

Gympie Cats new president Ann-Marie Warren.

“I have not given much thought to the whole first female president title,” she said this week.

“I am excited and eager to get among it and do the job well. I just want to hit the ground running.”

Former Cats president and current senior football director Jason Bromilow said it would be good for the club to have a different perspective.

'Juniors faltering': Gympie Cats boss admits new blood needed

He's only 12, but could Bill be Gympie's next AFL star?

“The Richmond (Tigers) Football Club is run by a woman and they are such a successful club. If the top level can have success it is certainly no different to us with Ann-Marie,” he said.

“She will bring a different perspective. She also runs her own business and will be able to handle what the role requires.

Ann-Marie Warren in action for the Gympie Cats women’s side.

“She always has the back-up of Glenn (her husband) who has been with the club for 30 years and also myself.”

Warren decided to take the reigns of the club to make a difference.

“I believe it is a great opportunity to help shape the culture and development of our club,” she said.

“I am very keen to see things happen within the club, such as growing the juniors and if you want things run a certain way, then the only way for that to happen is to get involved.”

Gympie Cats new committee (from left) executive senior vice-president Glenn Warren, president Ann-Marie Warren, executive treasurer Kate Hill, executive junior vice-president Matt Killian and executive secretary Terry McMullan. Absent: executive culture and operations Steve Clarke and senior football director Jason Bromilow.

The Cats are a family club and Warren’s goals is to have the families involved and to focus on the juniors.

“I want to pave a pathway for our junior players to continue their sport into the senior levels and to bring a strong club culture,” she said.

“I am also passionate about my women’s footy comp and giving it the attention it needs. The competition is going from strength to strength and being one of the originals, starting three years ago, I am committed to keep it growing.

Gympie Cats Football Club new president Ann-Marie Warren.

“I am encouraging more involvement and input from parents and the community.”

The Cats women have started training for next season. If you are interested contact coach Tony Kirsopp on 0413 010 629.