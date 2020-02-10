Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
John Joseph Taylor was due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning to be sentenced over the death of cyclist Cameron Frewer.
John Joseph Taylor was due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning to be sentenced over the death of cyclist Cameron Frewer. Amber Hooker
Breaking

Warrant issued for accused killer missing from court

Felicity Ripper
by
10th Feb 2020 10:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WARRANT has been issued for the arrest of a man accused of killing cyclist Cameron Frewer on a Sunshine Coast road.

Maroochydore District Court this morning heard John Joseph Taylor will not be appearing in court today as barrister Simon Lewis and law firm Chelsea Emery and Associates sought leave to withdraw.

Mr Lewis said Taylor's solicitors "did everything they could" to have him appear in court.

Taylor was in court last week, on February 6, when he heard he was required to appear in court today.

More to come.

Cycling safety advocate Cameron Frewer was hit and killed on Caloundra Rd on November 5, 2018.
Cycling safety advocate Cameron Frewer was hit and killed on Caloundra Rd on November 5, 2018.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
cameron frewer crime editors picks john joseph taylor maroochydore magistrates court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie man with history of abuse jailed over strangling

        premium_icon Gympie man with history of abuse jailed over strangling

        News Judge rules Andrew Gavin Hope’s violence was not the worst case of its kind, but jail was needed to show community’s concern

        ‘Weather gods are smiling’: Mary River flowing again

        premium_icon ‘Weather gods are smiling’: Mary River flowing again

        Weather It’s played havoc in cancelling sporting events, but liquid gold has fallen on the...

        EXCLUSIVE: O'Brien speaks out after splitting from Nats

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: O'Brien speaks out after splitting from Nats

        News "Every decision I make is for the benefit of my constituents"

        O’Brien to keep silent until ScoMo meeting

        premium_icon O’Brien to keep silent until ScoMo meeting

        News The public may need to wait up to a week to hear from Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien who...