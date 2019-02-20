Warrant issued for man stranded in Gympie

A WARRANT has been released for a man who was allegedly stranded in Gympie and unable to attend court in Murgon.

Nathan Chapman was due to appear in Murgon Magistrates Court on February 19, but his mother appeared instead.

Magistrate Louisa Pink was told the man was stranded in Gympie, but did not take this as an answer.

"This is the third occasion this man has not appeared," she said.

"He's been stranded and stranded."

Mr Chapman was due to first appear in court for a wilful damage by graffiti charge on February 5.

He was given another chance to appear and his court appearance was adjourned to February 12, where he told the court he was stranded in Rockhampton.

"I don't know why he didn't give himself the chance to get here," Magistrate Pink said.

"It's not good enough, why didn't he come on the 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th or the 18th."

Defence lawyer Margaret Crowther said a family member had driven him up to Rockhampton to see his son, whom he does not get to see regularly.

Magistrate Pink ordered a warrant to be released for Mr Chapman, but delayed it by one day.

"People have lots of things on in their lives, if you have a court date, you've got a court date," she said.

The warrant will be issued if Mr Chapman does not surrender to Murgon Court on Wednesday.