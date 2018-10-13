Menu
Water over the road. Photo Geoff Potter / Noosa News.
News

WARNING: Which Gympie region roads are closed right now

JOSH PRESTON
by
13th Oct 2018 3:03 PM

GYMPIE Regional Council has advised Old Goomboorian, Veteran and Tin Can Bay (at Moody Creek) Roads are currently closed due to water over the roads.

"Please be careful as water may rise across roads for short periods of time as the rain that fell in the upper parts of the catchment areas passes through the region,” a council Facebook update read.

"Due (to) the widespread nature of the recent storm, there may be dangerous trees or hanging branches on roads, parks and reserves.”

Counil asked residents to report all downed trees and other obstructions by calling 1300 307 800.

Here's the Department of Transport and Main Roads list for the weather and rain-affected roads currently closed to all traffic:

1. Tin Can Bay Rd (Victory Heights) - Water over road - Road closed near Moody Creek, road closed to all traffic in both directions, delays expected, use alternative route.

2. Buckley Road, Kin Kin - Flooding with water over road, all lanes affected, both directions, delays expected, proceed with caution.

3. Bauple Woolooga Road, Gundiah - Water on the road, all lanes affected, both directions, do not drive in flood waters.

4. Old Goomboorian Road, Veteran - (reported by Gympie Regional Council).

Gympie Times

