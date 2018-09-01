Menu
FIRE DANGER: Rural firefighters battling a blaze at East Deep Creek last month. Philippe Coquerand
News

WARNING: Where Gympie is prone to bushfires this weekend

Frances Klein
by
1st Sep 2018 12:01 AM
A DEADLY combination of high winds and dry air over the next 24 hours have put the Gympie region on high fire alert.

The Wide Bay and Burnett was expected to have a very high fire danger rating today as conditions worsen into the weekend.

The winds are expected to whip away any moisture that was left from last weekend's rain, drying out fine fuels and priming them for fire, North Coast Bushfire Safety officer Joe Cullen said.

The conditions are dire with the state already deep into a bushfire season that is two months ahead of where it usually is at this time of year, Mr Cullen said.

RELATED:

Firefighters have already battled more than 1000 fires since the middle of August across Queensland.

"The type of fires we're seeing at the moment, they start easily and they spread really quickly,” Mr Cullen said.

"With the stronger winds, these fires will be very difficult to contain and have the potential to impact properties.”

The Wide Bay and Burnett has a 'significant' very high fire danger rating for Saturday.
Mr Cullen said while the town itself is safe, the Gympie region is made up of farming, open grassland and rural residential areas that border bushland, which are prone to bushfires.

Areas such as Mothar Mountain, Tandur and Widgee with this type of landscape and capped off with "one way in and out roads” are at risk this season, he said.

"This year bushfires have the potential to impact a community more than what they have seen in previous years,” he said.

"They may not have had to worry about a fire before, but this year we can't guarantee the fires will behave like we've ever seen them before.”

Mr Cullen said Gympie residnets should avoid certain activties over the weekend.

Small bonfires, fires in fire pits or barbecues and sparks from machinery all pose a risk.

"Rethink that weekend plan; one ember can start a big bush fire.”

He said property owners also needed to reassess what they knew about bush fires by forming a bushfire survival plan, getting to know their fire warden and talking to neighbours and tuning into warnings in the media.

For up to date information visit ruralfire.qld.gov.au

