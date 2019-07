The Nash St-Monkland St lights have gone out.

The Nash St-Monkland St lights have gone out. Josh Preston

Gympie Regional Council are aware of an outage at the Nash St-Monkland St intersection traffic lights.

The lights have reportedly been out of action since before midday.

A source from the Gympie Police Station said a crew had inspected the situation and deemed it not dangerous enough to warrant manual traffic direction.

The source said police had made the council aware of the outage.

More as it comes to hand.