WARNING: Top Gympie vet's urgent tick season message

TICKS are well and truly on the march towards Gympie and one of our leading vets says the region's pet owners should be on high alert for the rest of the year.

Dr Shannon Coyne, of Gympie and District Veterinary Services, said the clinic was seeing one pet every second day on average needing treatment, and tipped that number to rise in the coming months as tick season sets in.

He stressed the importance of pet owners considering the myriad prevention options available to avoid risking the health of their furry friends.

HIGH ALERT: Dr Shannon Coyne, with his dog Wendell, says Gympie pet owners should be considering tick prevention products as infection season sets in. Renee Albrecht

"This is the start of our season, from about now until the end of November,” Dr Coyne said.

"The animals we see coming in to be treated are not on any sort of prevention. There's a lot of people out there getting caught out.

"Especially in this region where there's so many, now's the time of year to start looking at prevention. Our receptionists, nurses and vets are always available to discuss prevention products, a lot of the new ones are better.”

Dr Coyne said there were also plenty of new prevention options available for cats, a great leap forward from a time when none were available at all.

He said Gympie was an especially popular region for ticks due to the humidity.

"The colder parts of the country won't see them until summer time but they seem to breed better with the humidity,” he said.

"We always see it after a bit of rain. The old belief that frost slows them down isn't true.

"It's important for pet owners to check all over (their pets) at least every second day.”