Warning to pet owners ahead of tonight's shenanigans

by Shelley Strachan

RSPCA Queensland has warned Gympie region pet owners to take special precautions to ensure their pets are safe and secure during tonight's New Year's Eve celebrations.

Fireworks may be fun for humans, but every year they create havoc amongst the animal population.

"It's likely that scores of animals will end up at our shelters or council pounds and sadly this year we've once again been forced to put on extra staff and volunteers in our call centre and our Wacol Animal Care Campus reception,” said RSPCA Qld spokesman Michael Beatty.

"The sad part is that it's easily preventable. Despite the warnings many people still don't seem to understand the devastating effect fireworks can have on some animals. Often they will panic and end up on the road where of course they run the risk of being hit by cars. Sometimes they're found kilometres from their homes.”

All pet owners are advised to make certain that their pets are in a secure environment and one that they feel comfortable with. Ideally they should be kept inside the house and if this is not possible then inside the garage or somewhere where they feel at ease and know well.

"We also urge people to make certain their pets have up to date identification on them. It's very hard to reunite pets with their owners if they don't have identification that includes the owners' telephone numbers. Ideally they should also be micro-chipped. We also recommend that horses should be securely stabled or removed to a location away from the fireworks.”

