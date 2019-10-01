Warning to fishos of new laws in Gympie waters

NEW LAWS: A fisherman is seen catching a snag on Point Cartwright.

NEW Freshwater Fishing Regulations have been put in place to protect the Mary River cod during the spawning season from August 1-October 31.

These regulations were introduced on September 1 with fines soon being introduced for those not in compliance with the laws.

A person must not possess or use a fishing line in the following area: Mary River and adjoining waterways (upstream of its junction with Six Mile Creek at the creek's northern bank, other than waters up to the full supply level of Baroon Pocket Dam, Borumba Dam and Lake MacDonald.

Waters closed to all forms of fishing: Mary River: from 400 m upstream to 400 m downstream of Mary River Barrage.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said the changes were part of the State Government's plan to protect fish for the future.

"Our state's fisheries belong to all Queenslanders and it is our job to protect fish for the future,” Mr Furner said.

"Some of our fish stocks like scallops, snapper and pearl perch are at risk, with stock levels under the nationally recommended 20 per cent biomass level.

"If we do nothing now, we will have to take more drastic steps like they are proposing in South Australia with the closure of the snapper season for three years.

"Quite simply, if there are no fish, there is no fishing industry here in Queensland.

"Introducing catch limits for at risk species and continuing to crack down on illegal fishing will help us rebuild numbers.”

Fisheries Queensland will soon send affected commercial fishing licence holders detailed information about the new commercial catch limits and reporting requirements.

Mr Furner said almost one million Queenslanders went recreational fishing in the state last year.

"To ensure recreational fishers can continue to catch fish, we need to have sensible limits to protect fish for the future,” he said.

Queensland Seafood Marketers Association President Marshall Betzel said the changes were just part of the overall strategic reforms that industry has been waiting for.

"We hope these reforms will help provide long term jobs growth in the industry as well was provide a better degree of certainty of supply for future generations of seafood consumers,” Mr Betzel said.

For more information on these new laws, visit https://www.daf.qld.gov.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0011/1454960/fact-sheet-regulation-changes-2019.pdf