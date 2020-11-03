WARNING: This dodgy fencer is targeting the Wide Bay area

The Office of Fair Trading has issued a public naming, warning Queenslanders not to deal with Matthew Rixon or his fencing companies.

SERIAL building shonk Matthew Geoffrey Rixon is targeting the Wide Bay area for his dodgy fencing business, according to the Office of Fair Trading.

The OFT and the Queensland Police Service issued a warning late last week that the “notorious con-man” is operating in the Wide Bay/Burnett area, particularly Maryborough, but has also Bundaberg and Hervey Bay down to the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.

Mr Rixon has been known to operate under other aliases including Matthew Douglas and Matt Douglas.

Matthew Geoffrey Rixon.

The OFT said there had been more than 15 complaints in the past six months from consumers who paid Mr Rixon for fencing and other residential building works, but no work had been done and no refunds had been given.

Fair Trading Executive Director Brian Bauer said the two authorities were working together to stop the “serial fraudster”.

“Mr Rixon uses classified ads to attract business,” Mr Bauer said.

“He uses business names that are similar to legitimate and reputable companies to lull consumers into a false sense of security.

“Consumers thinking about having any construction or fencing work done are strongly advised to check with the Queensland Building and Construction Commission to see whether the trader they are thinking of hiring needs to be licensed.

“Before engaging a trader, ask to see their licence (if applicable) and ask for recent reviews or testimonials from other consumers. Better still, ask your friends, family, neighbours and work colleagues, to see if someone can recommend a trader.”

The trader has registered a number of business names including:

– Coral Fencing ACN 35 628 833 741

– Wide Bay Fencing ACN 0 061 285 434

– All About Fences ACN 21 106 417 654

– East Coast Fencing Solutions ACN 35 628 833 741

Mr Rixon has also reportedly been misusing a legitimate trader’s business name, operating under the licenced Bribie Island business Sunshine Fencing Enterprises Pty Ltd despite not being associated with them.

The OFT previously issued a warning about Mr Rixon when he was operating on the Gold Coast and in Brisbane as CDA Fencing Pty Ltd.

He was jailed in March 2018 for breaching a New South Wales court order to stop performing residential building works and prosecuted by the OFT in 2017.