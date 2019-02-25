Menu
Rainbow beach Learn To Surf - Sarah Booth
Rainbow beach Learn To Surf - Sarah Booth Troy Jegers
WARNING: Surf's still up at Rainbow Beach

Frances Klein
by
25th Feb 2019 7:57 AM
WHILE ex-tropical cyclone Oma is well out to sea and poses no threat to the Queensland coast, a hazardous surf warning remains in place for the Cooloola Coast today.

While dangerous surf conditions eased over the weekend as significant wave heights decreased below four metres, surf and swell conditions are still expected to be hazardous for boating, and swimming and rock fishing.

Rainbow Beach was closed on Saturday and Sunday, and this morning lifeguards are assessing the beach before possibly opening it.

Rainbow Beach large swell cyclone Oma
Rainbow Beach large swell cyclone Oma Troy Jegers

Waves between two to four metres are expected at Rainbow Beach today, decreasing in to tomorrow, Bureau of Meteorology Michael Knepp said.

A ridge along the coast line, unrelated to ex-tropical cyclone Oma, bringing easterly trade winds is likely to deliver showers, especially along the Cooloola Coast.

FORECAST: Showers are on the cards for much the week in the Gympie. Image courtesy of Weatherzone.
FORECAST: Showers are on the cards for much the week in the Gympie. Image courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

Patchy showers are forecast for the week in Gympie, but rainfall totals are not expected to exceed more than a few millimetres in the region each day, Mr Knepp said.

Temperatures are forecast to fall in line with the average this time of year; with maximums steadily hitting 29C the rest of the week and minimums expected between 18-19C.

Rainbow Beach large swell and high tides cyclone Oma
Rainbow Beach large swell and high tides cyclone Oma Troy Jegers

Surf Life Saving Queensland advise that:

  • People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.
  • Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.
  • Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.
  • Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.
  • Boaters should remember to log on with their local radio base and consider their safety management plan.

