WARNING: Stealing from cars doubles in Gympie region

Gympie police says "lock it or lose it” as thefts from cars rises in the region.

THE number of incidents of theft from cars in the Gympie region has almost doubled from the previous financial year to this one, police said.

Gympie police senior constable Deb Wruck said having someone break into your car or home can make you feel very violated and there are ways to reduce the risk.

"There are usually two kinds of criminals at work; either opportunist or professional thieves,” she said.

Opportunist thief

Snr Cnst Wruck said an opportunist thief either steals your car to commit other crimes, for transport or breaks in to steal valuables.

Mobile phone, GPS, MP3 player, wallet, bags, cash, jewellery, stereo are all targets as is your house if your spare set of keys and garage remote along with your personal papers with your address on it are stolen.

Professional thief

Professional thieves want your vehicle for parts or to change it to mask as another vehicle, which can usually be done quickly using contacts they know, Snr Cnst Wruck said.

Snr Cnst Wruck said there are ways to avoid becoming the next victim:

Don't leave valuables in sight - if you have to place it in the boot, glove box or out of sight.

Don't leave presents in the car - especially with Christmas on the way.

Don't leave keys and remotes in the car.

Make sure you lock doors and close windows - even in your own carport/driveway.

Don't leave documents with private details in the car.

If you can't park in your garage park in a well-lit area.

Use one way screws to secure number plates - they screw on but device needed to remove them preventing theft.

Be careful who you lend your car to or whose property you store it - make sure they are trustworthy.

"Please heed our advice and don't become the next victim,” Snr Cnst Wruck said.