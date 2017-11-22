Warning: speed limit cut on Mary Valley Highway

The speed limit will be reduced on the Mary Valley Highway at the Dagun Road intersection.

The speed limit will be reduced on the Mary Valley Highway at the Dagun Road intersection.

MARY Valley motorists will notice a reduced speed limit on Gympie-Brooloo Road at the Dagun Road intersection from next week.

Transport and Main Roads acting district director Brendan Clancy said the speed limit would be reduced to 80km/h.

"Our safety team undertook an assessment of the intersection earlier this year and made a recommendation to the Speed Management Committee to drop the speed limit,” Mr Clancy said.

"The committee is made up of Queensland Police, Gympie Regional Council and TMR representatives.

"The recommendation was endorsed by the committee due to higher traffic volumes using the intersection and the close proximity of Dagun State School to the intersection.

"Turning in and out of Dagun Road will be safer, particularly during peak school drop-off and pick-up times.

"Motorists need to be mindful of the new speed limit as it will be enforceable from when the signs are installed.

"I also urge motorists to show caution and patience through the intersection once the conditions change.

The new speed zone will extend for 400 metres either side of the intersection.

For more information contact Transport and Main Roads in Bundaberg on 1300 728 390 or bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.

