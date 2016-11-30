Storm hits Gympie as system weakens

UPDATE: STORMS have hit Gympie this evening with rainfall being reported, however, it now appears the system responsible for the woolly weather is set to weaken.

"This cell developed around Esk and then tracked north, north-east," a spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology said.

Unfortunately as the system made its way along the coastal hinterland it did not pass over a single wind gauge and thus no accurate reading was taken.

"The cells were quite decent and we'd certainly expect there to be hail about two centimetres in diameter at least," the BOM spokesman said.

At Gympie the rainfall gauge presently reads 8mm however it's expected that more will fall.

The largest rainfall reading from the system so far is 30mm at Burrumba Dam.

EARLIER: GYMPIE is in the firing line of a severe thunderstorm, the Bureau of Meteorology is warning.

The warning was issues at 6pm on Wednesday after severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Jimna and the area northwest of Jimna.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the north.

They are forecast to affect Borumba Dam, Imbil and the Amamoor Range northwest of Kenilworth by 6:35 pm and the area southwest of Gympie, the area south of Gympie, the ranges between Gympie and Murgon, Kandanga and Amamoor by 7:05 pm.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones are likely.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm. * Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 7:05 pm.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett and Southeast Coast districts.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 219.

The Bureau and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.