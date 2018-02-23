Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A severe storm near Gympie at 4.30pm Friday.
A severe storm near Gympie at 4.30pm Friday. Contributed
News

WARNING: Severe thunderstorm headed for Wide Bay

23rd Feb 2018 5:21 PM

SEVERE thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours in parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett, Maranoa and Warrego and Darling Downs and Granite Belt districts. Locations which may be affected include Dalby, Biloela, Springsure and Carnarvon National Park.

The biggest recorded downfalls today have been:

  • 66mm in an hour to 4:18pm at Paradise Lagoon.
  • 52mm in an hour to 3:54pm at Dalby.

RELATED: Aerial footage shows the Mary River on the rise

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

If severe thunderstorms develop in the Southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe), a more detailed severe thunderstorm warning will be issued to people in this area.

gympie weather severe thunderstorm warning wide bay
Gympie Times
Perrett: 'Lock in' vegetation maps before 'harsh' laws start

Perrett: 'Lock in' vegetation maps before 'harsh' laws start

News Tony Perrett says time is running out before 'harsh' laws tabled.

ARC makes a big splash as 90,000 pass through gate

ARC makes a big splash as 90,000 pass through gate

News More visit centre in one month than Memorial Pool in a year.

Gympie's secret photography paradise

Gympie's secret photography paradise

News Wildlife paradise in heart of Gympie

Mayor's bloody shirt in court

Mayor's bloody shirt in court

News Forgotten promise, "illegal” settlement and whose blood was it?

Local Partners