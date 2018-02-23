WARNING: Severe thunderstorm headed for Wide Bay

SEVERE thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours in parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett, Maranoa and Warrego and Darling Downs and Granite Belt districts. Locations which may be affected include Dalby, Biloela, Springsure and Carnarvon National Park.

The biggest recorded downfalls today have been:

66mm in an hour to 4:18pm at Paradise Lagoon.

52mm in an hour to 3:54pm at Dalby.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

If severe thunderstorms develop in the Southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe), a more detailed severe thunderstorm warning will be issued to people in this area.