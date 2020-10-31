Menu
Severe thunderstorms are tipped to rapidly develop and head towards Gympie in the coming hours.
News

WARNING: Severe storms 'rapidly' heading for Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
31st Oct 2020 12:55 PM
SEVERE storms will “rapidly develop over the coming hours” as giant hail and destructive winds head for Gympie and other parts of Wide Bay.

That’s according to the Weather Bureau, which has issued a severe storm warning this afternoon for parts of Southeast Queensland including Gympie.

Severe thunderstorms are tipped to rapidly develop and head towards Gympie in the coming hours.

“Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours,” the BoM website said as of 11.47am.

“Locations which may be affected include Gold Coast, Brisbane, Gympie, Kingaroy, Caboolture, Coolangatta and Ipswich.”

A thunderstorm rolls in over Gympie earlier this week – this picture taken at Cootharaba Rd.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 2:50pm.

The BoM said supercell thunderstorms could cause giant hailstones larger than 5cm, destructive winds up to more than 125 km/hr and heavy to intense rainfall.

