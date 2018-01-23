WARNING: School's back so slow down

THE Gympie Crime Prevention team and volunteers were up with the sparrows this morning getting the message out to motorists about taking care around school zones with the return of school this week.

Gympie police senior constable Deb Wruck said the initiative was to remind drivers who may not be aware that children were back to school.

"It's surprising how quickly the school holidays come to an end, and if you don't have children it is easy not to be up-to-date on when they return,” Snr Cnst Wreck said.

"The safety of our children rely on motorists doing the right thing.

"As much as we try and teach children how to stay safe, they can be unpredictable and are not yet fully aware of road safety as we are.”

Police ask drivers to expect the unexpected such as:

Car doors opening onto the roadway instead of the footpath side.

Children running out between parked cars.

Children trying to cross the road.

Children riding bikes.

Impatient drivers.

Please remember road safety is everyone's responsibility. Do your part to help make our roads safe.