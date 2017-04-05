WARNING: Scam targets Gympie region businesses

GYMPIE police have warned Gympie businesses about a new scam targeting the region.

This scam is sent by way of an email to the business advising that they are eligible for a subsidy and requesting the business to simply reply to the email to confirm eligibility.

The scam is requesting the person to answer many personal and confidential questions about themselves and their finances such as asking for their tax file number, superannuation and bank investment statements.

This is what it looks like:

WARNING: What the email may look like.

Police have made contact with the related government agencies that it is portrayed as and they have confirmed that this is a scam and that it is currently being investigated.

For more information visit the Scamwatch website here and read their release regarding this scam.

Report any incidents of this scam online at the Scamwatch report a scam page or by calling the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on 1300 795 995.