WARNING: Pet snatchers on the loose in Gympie

A Gympie resident is warning pet owners to keep a close eyes on their pets.

A Gympie resident is warning pet owners to keep a close eyes on their pets. Katherine Morris

A letter to the editor by G. Penrose:

MAY all pet owners in public areas beware.

A mixed breed small terrier was removed (stolen) from a vehicle in the Drakes car park on Tuesday last.

The owner was shopping and found the dog gone on their return from inside. Why? They were distraught. If anyone saw this, could they tell Drakes. If anyone sees a new little "red” and white dog appear in their neighbourhood, inquire where they got it, politely.

Apparently, small things are the target in Gympie this week. Two-day- old chickens were removed (stolen) from the incubator at The Feed Barn also on Tuesday.

Not sure of the gender, but they were meat chicks, not layers. Why? These are thoughtless, hurtful and needless acts.

Please don't leave your dog unattended in an unlocked vehicle outside shops or supermarkets.

There are stupid, impulsive people out there who care not for your tears.

G. Penrose,

Veteran