WARNING: Opportunism fuels mini Gympie region crime wave

Police have warned Gympie region residents against becoming complacent, after a series of thefts recently. File

POLICE have warned Gympie region people to keep their cars, houses and sheds locked up, after a mini-Amamoor crime wave last week and a brazen Gympie vehicle theft from under the nose of its owner.

Police said would-be burglars failed to gain entry to a locked shed at Amamoor on Thursday.

But a police spokeswoman said they caused damage to a shed door and lock in the burglary attempt.

"Fortunately no entry was gained or property stolen thanks to the shed being locked and secure,” she said.

Police had received other similar reports in the Amamoor area lately, she said.

This followed a July 12 incident in which a vehicle was stolen almost from under its owner's nose in Clematis Street, Gympie.

The vehicle had been parked in the owner's driveway and the victim was moving house at the time and loading the vehicle with personal possessions, including valuables.

The owner had left keys in the ignition, thinking it would be safe.

The vehicle is a blue Toyota Hilux 2002 model, Queensland registration 658JQE.

Two valuable items stolen with the car were a gold Elite watch with a black face and a gold ring that was stored in a purple gift box (as pictured)

"Residents and visitors are urged to lock up at all times, not leave keys in the ignitions of vehicles or machinery, not leave valuables in cars and to close and lock the farm gate if you have one and prevent unwanted vehicle access,” she said.

Police also recommend the installation of sensor lights, which the spokeswoman described as "one of the cheapest forms of security.”

"The more security measures you take the less chance you have of becoming the next victim,” she said.