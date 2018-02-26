WARNING: Motorbikes, tools go walking

A COLLECTION of expensive garden equipment and tools was stolen at Cooloola Cove earlier this month, when thieves took the opportunity to snatch from an open garage.

The items were stolen from Endeavor Dr between February 1 and 6 and include:

Honda whipper snipper 25CC

Stihl blower

Makita power saw

Bosch impact wrench 18 volt

Bosch professional cordless grinder

Garmin GPS unit

Hummingbird fish finder

Please contact police and quote QP1800345986 if you have any information.

Gympie police are also on the look out for two off road motorbikes that were stolen from Wilsons Pocket on February 18.

Neither bike, a white Honda and a yellow Suzuki, was registered at the time.

If you have information about this incident, quote QP1800321079, when contacting Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.