WARNING: Heavy rainfall, damaging winds on the way

FOR people in parts of Gympie, Somerset, Southern Downs, Toowoomba and Sunshine Coast Council Areas.

THE Bureau of Meteorology warns that at 4:20pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Elgin Vale and the area east of Murgon.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the east to southeast.

They are forecast to affect the area south of Warwick, the ranges between Gympie and Murgon and the area northwest of Jimna by 4:55 pm and the area southwest of Gympie, Millmerran and Borumba Dam by 5:25 pm.

Heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds are likely.

Craig Warhurst

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5:25 pm.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 219. The Bureau and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.