WARNING: Heavy rain, dangerous surf for Gympie region

The Gympie region could be in for a wild day of weather, with the Bureau of Meteorology issuing a severe weather warning for parts of the region.

In a statement released by BOM, they said a subtropical low off the Capricornia Coast, combined with a strong upper level low, is expected to adopt a south to south easterly track and move off the coast around Rainbow Beach or Noosa Heads later today.

“Overnight the low remained offshore keeping severe weather away from the coast, but the risk of severe impacts remains should the low move closer to the coast today,” the statement read.

Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding my develop over areas between Hervey Bay and the Sunshine Coast today, with six-hourly rainfall totals between 120mm to 160mm possible.

“Damaging wind gusts to around 90 km/h are possible over exposed coastal and island locations,” BOM warned.



“Dangerous surf is likely to continue along the Fraser Coast, extending south to the Sunshine Coast this morning, then the Moreton Bay Islands and potentially the Gold Coast later today.”

The current Flood Watch affects the areas of Fraser Island, Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Nambour, Rainbow Beach, Tiaro, Noosa Heads, Sunshine Coast, Moreton Island and Stradbroke Islands, Gold Coast.



Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it‘s flooded, forget it.

* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

* Surf Life Saving Australia recommends that you stay out of the water and stay well away from surf-exposed areas.

* Check your property regularly for erosion or inundation by sea water, and if necessary raise goods and electrical items.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.





Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau‘s website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 210.