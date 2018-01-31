WARNING: Hazardous surf hits Cooloola Coast

Dangerous surf has been reason for the closure of beaches on the Sunshine Coast.

Dangerous surf has been reason for the closure of beaches on the Sunshine Coast. Paul Donaldson BUN161017WET3

SURF and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming today on the Cooloola Coast, the Bureau of Meteorology warns.

The warning stretches from the Fraser Island coast to Gold Coast waters today, followed by a strong wind warning for the Gympie region's coastline tomorrow.

RELATED: Big seas and high tide hit the Sunshine Coast

Surf Life Saving Queensland advise that: