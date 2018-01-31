WARNING: Hazardous surf hits Cooloola Coast

SURF and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming today on the Cooloola Coast, the Bureau of Meteorology warns.
The warning stretches from the Fraser Island coast to Gold Coast waters today, followed by a strong wind warning for the Gympie region's coastline tomorrow.
Surf Life Saving Queensland advise that:
- People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.
- Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.
- Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.
- Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.
- Boaters should remember to log on with their local radio base and consider their safety management plan.