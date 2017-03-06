36°
WARNING: Gympie will feel the heat alongside swelling surf

Frances Klein
| 6th Mar 2017 1:41 PM
Powerful surf is expected on the Cooloola and Sunshine Coasts Tuesday and Wednesday
Powerful surf is expected on the Cooloola and Sunshine Coasts Tuesday and Wednesday

SURF will swell to powerful conditions on the Cooloola Coast tomorrow and the next day and the mercury will rise as summer continues to cling to the Gympie region like a sweat-drenched shirt.

Today is forecast to reach a top of 36 degrees (seven degrees above our average March maximum temperatures), and while easing to 32 and 31 degrees tomorrow and Wednesday it will rise again before the week is out, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting.

The BoM is warning of powerful surf conditions on the coast tomorrow from Double Island Point and heading south.

They are advising that coastal activates could be hazardous- such as crossing bars by boat and rock fishing.

Gympie's 7-day forecast, courtesy of Weatherzone
Gympie's 7-day forecast, courtesy of Weatherzone

Deceptively powerful surf conditions will continue on Wednesday, with the same hazards applying for beach and water activties. are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as crossing bars by boat and rock fishing.

South to southeasterly winds of 15 to 25 knots, reaching up to 30 knots offshore in the evening are expected tomorrow in Sunshine Coast waters including Double Island Point and affecting Rainbow Beach

Seas of 1 to 1.5 metres, increasing to 1 to 2 metres and southerly 2 to 3 metres offshore are also expected.

Patches of cloud will be behind the slight drop in temperature tomorrow and Wednesday but will only offer isolated showers over the coming days, while Gympie's northern neighbours are expected to see storms of some significance, BoM forecatser Lauren Pattie said.

Topics:  burea of meteorology double island point forecast hot rainbow beach surf swell weather wind warning



