WARNING: Gympie region on very high fire danger alert

Firefighters warn the spark from machinery or a littered cigarette butt could cause a fire in this weekend's high fire danger conditions. Pictured : A shed fire at Sexton, north of Gympie, last month.

THE Gympie region is on high alert with dangerous fire conditions expected over the weekend as strong winds and warm temperatures push into the south east in the next 24 hours.

The Wide Bay and Burnett is today on a high fire danger rating, but worsening conditions will see that change to very high on Saturday.

While the rating is only part-way to the maximum rating of catastrophic a Queensland Fire, Emergency and Rescue spokeswoman said the rating was "significant” for the region, given it's closer coastal proximity compared to western areas of the state with the same rating.

"It is definitely concerning,” she said.

A weather system pushing in from south-western Queensland is expected to deliver strong winds and warm temperatures tomorrow, on top of already tinder-dry conditions.

The high risk will affect much of the state, where firefighters have already battled more than 1000 fires since August 15.

While firefighters are on high alert, QFES commissioner Katarina Carroll said the community needed to take notice of the danger as well.

"The smallest spark from power tools or machinery has the potential to start a fire in these conditions and residents should ensure they clear any flammable debris from around their home,” Ms Carroll said.

"It is also vital motorists do not throw cigarette butts from vehicles, which could put lives at risk.”

She said residents should prepare for bushfire conditions by making a detailed plan and tuning into warnings in the media.

For up to date information visit ruralfire.qld.gov.au