WARNING: Glastonbury bushfire is on the move

A car fire is reportedly threatening houses at Glastonbury.

UPDATE 1:35pm

RESIDENTS are being told to "stay informed” after a bushfire broke out at Glastonbury earlier this afternoon.

QFES reported the fire was "travelling from Wyuna Drive in a south-easterly direction towards Wyuna Drive, Conway Court and Glastonbury Road” in their latest update at 1:20pm.

"You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes,” the update read.

An unspecified number of QFES crews are on scene.

Initial reports came through of a car on fire on Wyuna Drive at 1:00pm.

The fire's official cause is unknown at this stage.

More to come.

BREAKING 1:19pm

AN apparent car fire at a Glastonbury address is reportedly threatening houses in the area.

More information as it comes to hand.