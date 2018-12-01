Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car fire is reportedly threatening houses at Glastonbury.
A car fire is reportedly threatening houses at Glastonbury. Bev Lacey
News

WARNING: Glastonbury bushfire is on the move

JOSH PRESTON
by
1st Dec 2018 1:41 PM

UPDATE 1:35pm

RESIDENTS are being told to "stay informed” after a bushfire broke out at Glastonbury earlier this afternoon.

QFES reported the fire was "travelling from Wyuna Drive in a south-easterly direction towards Wyuna Drive, Conway Court and Glastonbury Road” in their latest update at 1:20pm.

ALL FIRE UPDATES HERE

ROLLING COVERAGE: New fire bans, evacuations and arrests

'YOU'RE STARING THE MONSTER IN THE FACE' WHEN FIGHTING FIRES

"You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes,” the update read.

An unspecified number of QFES crews are on scene.

Initial reports came through of a car on fire on Wyuna Drive at 1:00pm.

The fire's official cause is unknown at this stage.

More to come.

BREAKING 1:19pm

AN apparent car fire at a Glastonbury address is reportedly threatening houses in the area.

Initial reports came through of a car on fire on Wyuna Drive at 1:00pm.

More information as it comes to hand.

breaking news car fire car on fire glastonbury glastonbury fire gympie fires gympie news gympie region houses under threat
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    FIRE UPDATE: Bushfire burning at Cooloola campground

    FIRE UPDATE: Bushfire burning at Cooloola campground

    News Residents are urged to keep up to date and decide what actions they will take if the situation changes.

    What will Gympie look like in 2041? Projections show glimpse

    premium_icon What will Gympie look like in 2041? Projections show glimpse

    News Forecasts show we are getting older - and younger in some spots

    Local Partners