Warning for hail and damaging winds

Radar showing sever thunderstorm is likely for the Gympie region this afternoon. .Image courtesy of the Bureau of Meteorology.

Radar showing sever thunderstorm is likely for the Gympie region this afternoon. .Image courtesy of the Bureau of Meteorology. Contributed

THE Bureau of Meteorology is warning a severe thunderstorm could hit the Gympie region this afternoon that could bring hail and damaging winds.

"It's a waiting game though,” BoM forecaster Andrew Bufalino said.

"Gympie might get nothing.”

The activity is sitting west of Rainbow Beach, he said, and at about 2.20pm this afternoon was tracking north east, ripening conditions for the region.

"Into the afternoon we're expecting more activity to develop,” he said.

Radar showing a severe storm approaching the region. Image courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

The official warning states: Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

"Locations which may be affected include Toolara Forestry,” it states.

"If severe thunderstorms develop in the Southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe), a more detailed Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued to people in this area.”

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

Prediction from the BoM. Contributed

The next warning is due to be issued by 5:10 pm.