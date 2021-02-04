Menu
The fire that is contained west of Tiaro, could result in trees falling in the area in the next few days, QFES warns.
Warning: Falling trees a threat after region’s bushfire

Frances Klein
4th Feb 2021 9:17 AM
A bushfire burning west of Tiaro at St Mary is under control but residents are warned to be careful driving in the area due to the risk of falling trees.

Five fire crews are on the scene today, after the fire was left safely overnight to burn within containment lines, a Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said.

Crews left the fire that is burning near Glenbar Rd last night after reporting that all edges of the fire were safe.

QFES would be asking the council for warming signs to be erected in the area to make residents aware of the threat of falling trees near the road side in the next two to three days, the spokeswoman said.

The fire is posing no threat to property and is downgraded as a “notification” to residents.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke and are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

