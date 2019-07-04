WARNING: Dangerous surf on the way for Rainbow, Double Is

COASTLINES south of and including Fraser Island could be subject to dangerous surf conditions over the coming days, Surf Life Saving Queensland has warned.

Rainbow Beach and Double Island Point could see swells of more than three metres generated by "a strong, slow-moving high near Tasmania” according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

SLSQ chief lifeguard Greg Cahill said the conditions would likely be dangerous for school holidaying families.

"Powerful conditions will make the ocean challenging, so only experienced surfers should be heading out. The conditions are unseasonal, which is why we're urging people to take extra care,” he said.

"Beach closures are likely to occur along the coast. Adhere to all safety messaging and talk to your local lifeguard if you're uncertain about conditions.

"If the red and yellow flags aren't up, don't risk it. Parents are also reminded to remain with their children at all times. Several children required rescuing by lifeguards earlier this week.”

Mr Cahill said dangerous conditions were likely to peak today and continue over the weekend.

"Beachgoers are advised to be cautious of strong rips and undertows, with a lot of water movement expected. Flash rips may appear between the flags so if the beach is open and you are in the water, remain at waist depth,” he said.

"Conditions can be much worse than they look.” If a beach has been closed, it has been assessed as unsafe and you should not go in the water.

"By entering the water you are not only putting your life at risk, but potentially that of others who may be required to rescue you.”