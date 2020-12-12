Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of the Gympie region.
A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of the Gympie region.
News

WARNING: Damaging winds, heavy rain could hit Cooloola Coast

JOSH PRESTON
12th Dec 2020 6:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of the southeast coast, including parts of the Gympie region and the Cooloola Coast.

READ MORE: DES responds to Inskip gastro seaweed theory

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning late this afternoon, with the impact zone stretching along the coast and approaching Gympie.

“A surface trough is expected to deepen off the southeast Queensland coast into Sunday. A low pressure system is likely to form along this trough and approach the southeast Queensland coast late on Sunday and into Monday,” the weather bureau bulletin read.

“Abnormally high tides exceeding the highest tide of the year are expected to develop about the southeast Queensland coast on Sunday morning’s high tide. Dangerous surf conditions are also expected to develop during Sunday and in combination with the abnormally high tides could lead to significant coastal erosion about areas exposed to wave action.

“Heavy rain that may lead to flash flooding is forecast to develop late on Sunday. Six-hourly rainfall totals of 100mm to 150mm are likely and locally heavier falls of around 200mm will be possible.

“A Flood Watch is also current for catchments from Fraser Island to the Queensland/New South Wales border.

“Damaging winds with gusts of around 90km/h are possible about the exposed coast and islands from early Sunday afternoon.

“Locations which may be affected include Gold Coast, Brisbane, Moreton Island, North Stradbroke Island, Sunshine Coast and adjacent hinterland areas, Fraser Island, Caboolture, Cleveland, Redcliffe, Jimboomba, Beaudesert and Springbrook.”

gympie news gympie region gympie weather severe weather warning
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Gympie’s 50 best and fairest male athletes of 2020

        Premium Content REVEALED: Gympie’s 50 best and fairest male athletes of 2020

        News Congratulations to the standouts of men’s sport in Gympie this year.

        NAMED: Gympie’s 29 best and fairest female athletes of 2020

        Premium Content NAMED: Gympie’s 29 best and fairest female athletes of 2020

        News Here’s a look at the standouts of women’s sport in Gympie this year.

        Why 24,000 Year 12 students got ATAR ‘ineligible’ notice

        Premium Content Why 24,000 Year 12 students got ATAR ‘ineligible’ notice

        Education Queensland Tertiary Admissions Centre blames technical blunder

        Not your babysitters: Lifesavers hit out at parents

        Premium Content Not your babysitters: Lifesavers hit out at parents

        News Lifesavers fed up with being beach ‘babysitters’