WARNING: Damaging winds, heavy rain could hit Cooloola Coast

A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of the southeast coast, including parts of the Gympie region and the Cooloola Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning late this afternoon, with the impact zone stretching along the coast and approaching Gympie.

“A surface trough is expected to deepen off the southeast Queensland coast into Sunday. A low pressure system is likely to form along this trough and approach the southeast Queensland coast late on Sunday and into Monday,” the weather bureau bulletin read.

“Abnormally high tides exceeding the highest tide of the year are expected to develop about the southeast Queensland coast on Sunday morning’s high tide. Dangerous surf conditions are also expected to develop during Sunday and in combination with the abnormally high tides could lead to significant coastal erosion about areas exposed to wave action.

“Heavy rain that may lead to flash flooding is forecast to develop late on Sunday. Six-hourly rainfall totals of 100mm to 150mm are likely and locally heavier falls of around 200mm will be possible.

“A Flood Watch is also current for catchments from Fraser Island to the Queensland/New South Wales border.

“Damaging winds with gusts of around 90km/h are possible about the exposed coast and islands from early Sunday afternoon.

“Locations which may be affected include Gold Coast, Brisbane, Moreton Island, North Stradbroke Island, Sunshine Coast and adjacent hinterland areas, Fraser Island, Caboolture, Cleveland, Redcliffe, Jimboomba, Beaudesert and Springbrook.”