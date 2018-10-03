Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File photo of counterfeit $100 notes.
File photo of counterfeit $100 notes. Megan Mackander
News

WARNING: Counterfeit money passed in Mary Street

Shelley Strachan
by
3rd Oct 2018 6:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are looking for two men who walked into a store in Mary Street on Monday and bought something with a counterfeit $100 note.

The note was undetected at the time, and the two men received change from the note. The fake note was described to not have any clear windows on it and has the faint word "specimen” printed across the faces on both sides.

Police have asked Gympie residents to be vigilant when handling $100 and $50 notes and look out for any imperfections, if unsure refuse to take the note.

Please take notice of the person offering the note - personal description, what direction they head in, description of a vehicle if possible (registration, make and model) but please never put yourself at risk to obtain.

If you have information, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

Bike rider hit

EMERGENCY services rushed the scene of an accident at Glastonbury late yesterday afternoon when it was reported a "bike” rider had been injured in an accident with a ute or truck.

The rider was reported to be conscious and breathing after the crash at the intersection of Gympie Woolooga Rd and Glastonbury Creek Rd. Emergency services were at the scene at the time of print.

counterfeit counterfeit cash gympie court gympie crime gympie police
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Man receives minor injuries at Glastonbury accident

    UPDATE: Man receives minor injuries at Glastonbury accident

    News Police and ambulance crews are rushing to the scene of a traffic accident in Glastonbury this afternoon.

    • 3rd Oct 2018 6:07 PM
    BREAKING: Car crash at Wolvi

    BREAKING: Car crash at Wolvi

    News Emergency crews are on scene of a single vehicle crash near Gympie.

    Car ablaze at popular beach campground

    Car ablaze at popular beach campground

    News A burnt out car has caused a spectacle for holidaymakers

    Injured motorist taken to hospital after Bruce Hwy crash

    Injured motorist taken to hospital after Bruce Hwy crash

    Breaking Emergency services are on their way to the scene

    Local Partners