WARNING: Counterfeit money passed in Mary Street

POLICE are looking for two men who walked into a store in Mary Street on Monday and bought something with a counterfeit $100 note.

The note was undetected at the time, and the two men received change from the note. The fake note was described to not have any clear windows on it and has the faint word "specimen” printed across the faces on both sides.

Police have asked Gympie residents to be vigilant when handling $100 and $50 notes and look out for any imperfections, if unsure refuse to take the note.

Please take notice of the person offering the note - personal description, what direction they head in, description of a vehicle if possible (registration, make and model) but please never put yourself at risk to obtain.

If you have information, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

Bike rider hit

EMERGENCY services rushed the scene of an accident at Glastonbury late yesterday afternoon when it was reported a "bike” rider had been injured in an accident with a ute or truck.

The rider was reported to be conscious and breathing after the crash at the intersection of Gympie Woolooga Rd and Glastonbury Creek Rd. Emergency services were at the scene at the time of print.