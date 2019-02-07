Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QUEENSLAND Health have alerted the public of a recall of a popular feta cheese that may contain E.coli contamination.
QUEENSLAND Health have alerted the public of a recall of a popular feta cheese that may contain E.coli contamination. Contributed
News

Warning: Contaminated feta demands urgent recall

Matty Holdsworth
by
7th Feb 2019 6:26 AM | Updated: 6:30 AM

QUEENSLAND Health have alerted the public of the recall of a popular feta cheese that may contain E.coli contamination.

Maleny Cheese's herb and garlic feta are being recalled.

The feta has a use-by date on May 21, 2019 is due to E.coli contamination, and could cause illness if consumed.

"Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice or call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) and should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund," Queensland Health said.

"The product has been available for sale at Market Stall, IGA, Fruit and Veg Stores and Dairy Stores in Queensland."

More Stories

feta queensland health recall
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'They have devastated this town': Stirling subbies speak out

    premium_icon 'They have devastated this town': Stirling subbies speak out

    Business 'What p----- us off is there are other local businesses affected by this.'

    Gympie's forgotten first swimming pool resurfaces at last

    premium_icon Gympie's forgotten first swimming pool resurfaces at last

    News Memories of a different era as told by the man they couldn't kill

    Opposition leader goes into bat for Kilkivan

    premium_icon Opposition leader goes into bat for Kilkivan

    News The Kilkivan community was ecstatic with the much needed funds.

    Gympie drug dealers on notice with new police campaign

    premium_icon Gympie drug dealers on notice with new police campaign

    News Drug dealers 'never know that someone is coming forward.'