WARNING: Centrelink flags payment changes over Easter

Helen Spelitis
| 13th Apr 2017 7:23 AM

PEOPLE receiving Centrelink payments have been warned to budget carefully during the Easter break.

While automatic payments won't be delayed during the Easter break, the government says, there will likely be changes with some people being paid early.

Human Services Department General Manager Hank Jongen said it was important people realised a surprise boost in the bank account was not an extra payment.

He said those who need to report before receiving a payment, must do so before the centres close for the public holidays or they won't be paid.

Service centres and phone lines will be closed for the public holidays on Friday and Easter Monday and continued industrial action will reduce face-to-face services from today, until April 26.

"Payments are made as close to your regular payment date as possible, but you may need to budget carefully to ensure this payment lasts until your next payment is due," Mr Jongen said.

"If you are due to report, you must do so before your payment can be processed.

"Reporting dates can be checked on your reporting statement using myGov, the department's online options, or phone self-service. We would have also sent you a reminder.

"Changes to reporting dates do not affect the assessment period, and earnings estimates will still need to be reported for your normal 14-day period."

While all face-to-face and most telephone services will be closed on the public holidays, full access to self-service options will still be available.

 "You can still use your myGov account, Express Plus mobile apps and phone self-service to complete your business with us during the holiday period," Mr Jongen said.

"People will be able to quickly and easily check their reporting dates, update their details, report their earnings, and even lodge some Medicare claims this way."

The revised holiday arrangements will not impact Child Support arrangements or the majority of Medicare services.

Topics:  centrelink easter strike

