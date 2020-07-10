Menu
The Australian Taxation Office has warned against SMS and email scams at tax time.
WARNING: Australian Taxation Office issues myGov scam alert

JOSH PRESTON
joshua.preston@gympietimes.com.au
10th Jul 2020 10:04 AM
THE Australian Taxation Office has warned against myGov-themed SMS and email scams as tax time hits “full swing”.

The ATO issued the warning this week, outlining scams taking the form of messages often asking the reader to “click on a link to verify your details”.

The warning said those messages “may seem to be legitimate because they show in your ATO or myGov SMS message thread”.

“Don’t click any links, and don’t provide the information requested,” the ATO warning stated. “A genuine ATO or myGov message will never ask you to access online services via a hyperlink.

“Warn your family and friends to stay alert and visit our scam alerts page to learn more.”

Visit www.ato.gov.au/General/Online-services/Identity-security/Scam-alerts/ for more information.

