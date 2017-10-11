WARNING: Asbestos vacuum stolen, do not open if found

RISK: If this vacuum full of asbestos is found, do not open, report to Gympie police immediately.

POLICE have issued a serious health warning to thieves who stole an asbestos vacuum cleaner from a Gympie home last month.

The professional vacuum cleaner, which still contains asbestos, was stolen from a business van parked outside an Ashford Rd property on September 30 after keys to the vehicle were stolen from a nearby house.

Police have warned the vacuum cleaner should not be opened, whether by the thieves or an unsuspecting finder as it will contaminate the area and pose serious health risks.

Three magnetic asbestos removal business signs were also stolen from the sides of the vehicle.

Police are also concerned the thieves may be looking at promoting themselves as fake asbestos removal specialists.

If the vacuum cleaner is found, do not open, but immediately report it to Gympie police on 5480 1111.

Alternatively contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form.

Information can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.