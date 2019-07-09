Menu
Zika virus aedes aegypti mosquito Dengue fever chikungunya human skin
Health

Warning as dengue fever outbreak spreads

by Janelle Miles
9th Jul 2019 12:00 AM
PUBLIC health authorities are still trying to contain first dengue fever outbreak in a Queensland city since the 1950s, with 13 cases and counting confirmed.

Health authorities describe all of the cases involved in the outbreak as physically well.

They all have connections to the North Rockhampton areas of Park Avenue and Kawana.

More than 1000 properties in the region have been inspected as part of ongoing dengue control measures, with 100 of those found to have dengue mosquitoes, which bite during daylight hours.

The Aedes aegypti mosquitor carries dengue fever.
"Any outbreak that involves locally-acquired cases is concerning," Dr Hugo said.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service's Paul Florian said recent weather conditions had been supportive for the dengue mosquito, scientifically known as the Aedes aegypti, to continue to breed.

"A house-to-house inspection program has been conducted with an aim to reduce the breeding of mosquitoes, including the placing of traps to attract adult mosquitoes and to break the larval cycle," Mr Florian said.

"Recent inspections are still identifying Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. Environmental health officers will be revisiting places and resetting traps. This will continue in coming weeks."

